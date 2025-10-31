Seahawks offense poses several challenges for Commanders defense
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for a big matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.
The Seahawks offense has been one of the best in the NFL this season, largely due to the fact that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the league in receiving yards with 819. Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. explained why Smith-Njigba has been so good this season.
“Yeah, there's certain times that you know where he's going to be and in those times you can shift the coverage those ways, but every down somebody's going to have a hard down," Whitt Jr. said of Smith-Njigba.
"And within that you have to stand up on those hard downs. So, we're going to do our due [diligence] with him but every once in a while, you're going to have a hard down, depending on the call. And so, we try to minimize those because he's been so explosive and the ball has gone to him so, so much.”
READ MORE: Commanders' 3-5 start has them looking at a major trade deadline plan
Commanders defense must step up
Not only does Smith-Njigba pose a threat to the Commanders defense, but the rushing attack has been strong as well. The Seahawks average 106.1 rushing yards per game and are not to be thrown to the side in the scouting report.
“Yeah, they do a nice job of getting on the edge and that's where we struggle, on the edge," Whitt Jr. said.
"People are not running into our big guys, so we gotta make sure that if the people are running toss cracks or getting the ball on the edge, we do a better job of setting the edge or popping it and getting population to the ball. Because that's what's going to happen and that's what they're going to try to do.”
Both Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet have been effective this season, so the Commanders will have to figure out how to stop both if them if they want a chance at pulling off a win.
Kickoff between the Seahawks and Commanders is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.
READ MORE: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' return has one big question mark
Stick with CommandersGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders’ Terry McLaurin reacts to his touchdown scored against Chiefs
• Commanders are working on a new plan to add to their pass rush
• Commanders reveal Week 9 plan for quarterback Jayden Daniels
• Washington Commanders' injury woes just went from bad to worse