Commander Country

Seahawks offense poses several challenges for Commanders defense

The Washington Commanders could have their hands full against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III rushes against Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis.
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III rushes against Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for a big matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.

The Seahawks offense has been one of the best in the NFL this season, largely due to the fact that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the league in receiving yards with 819. Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. explained why Smith-Njigba has been so good this season.

“Yeah, there's certain times that you know where he's going to be and in those times you can shift the coverage those ways, but every down somebody's going to have a hard down," Whitt Jr. said of Smith-Njigba.

"And within that you have to stand up on those hard downs. So, we're going to do our due [diligence] with him but every once in a while, you're going to have a hard down, depending on the call. And so, we try to minimize those because he's been so explosive and the ball has gone to him so, so much.”

READ MORE: Commanders' 3-5 start has them looking at a major trade deadline plan

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba rushes for yards during the second quarter
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba rushes for yards during the second quarter. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Commanders defense must step up

Not only does Smith-Njigba pose a threat to the Commanders defense, but the rushing attack has been strong as well. The Seahawks average 106.1 rushing yards per game and are not to be thrown to the side in the scouting report.

“Yeah, they do a nice job of getting on the edge and that's where we struggle, on the edge," Whitt Jr. said.

"People are not running into our big guys, so we gotta make sure that if the people are running toss cracks or getting the ball on the edge, we do a better job of setting the edge or popping it and getting population to the ball. Because that's what's going to happen and that's what they're going to try to do.”

Both Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet have been effective this season, so the Commanders will have to figure out how to stop both if them if they want a chance at pulling off a win.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Commanders is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

READ MORE: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' return has one big question mark

Stick with CommandersGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders’ Terry McLaurin reacts to his touchdown scored against Chiefs

• Commanders are working on a new plan to add to their pass rush

• Commanders reveal Week 9 plan for quarterback Jayden Daniels

• Washington Commanders' injury woes just went from bad to worse

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News