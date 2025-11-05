Commanders land incredible pass rusher in latest NFL mock draft
The Washington Commanders are trending down after four straight losses, but that means the team is moving up in the NFL Draft order.
The Commanders were striving to be in the 20s or 30s for the first round of the draft, but the team could be in the top 10 if their record continues to deteriorate. That could put them in position to take Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr.
"Bain Jr. is an explosive, violent edge rusher with rare power and bend, capable of turning the corner from wide alignments and overwhelming tackles with speed-to-power," CBS Sports contributor Ryan Wilson wrote.
"He wins with a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves -- from bull rushes to inside counters -- and plays with exceptional contact balance and hand usage to shed blocks both as a rusher and run defender. Relentlessly disruptive and highly explosive off the snap, Bain consistently collapses pockets, sets a firm edge, and makes impact plays from whistle to whistle."
Commanders linked to Bain Jr. in mock draft
Wilson has the Commanders taking Bain Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick. The players chosen before Bain were Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods and Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs.
Bain may rise up draft boards if teams soften their stance on the top quarterbacks in the class, but the Commanders should be putting themselves in position to draft some of the best players entering the league.
Adding Bain would give the Commanders a much-needed pass rusher that could help give their defense some youth and power that it doesn't currently have.
The Commanders are back in action for Week 10 as they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
