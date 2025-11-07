Commanders QB Jayden Daniels gets good news after scary injury
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is breathing a sigh of relief after results from an MRI on his dislocated elbow came back negative for any ligament damage.
"Sources: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ MRI and medical opinions revealed positive news, as his dislocated left elbow is not as serious as originally anticipated. There was no ligament damage & he won't need surgery," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted. "Daniels will not be immediately placed on Injured Reserve."
Daniels could return for Commanders this season
Daniels won't be with the team for its Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions and chances of him playing in Madrid for their Week 11 contest against the Miami Dolphins is slim, especially with a Week 12 bye on the horizon.
"This was a lengthy and complicated process including multiple opinions, with Jayden Daniels' speaking with some of the nation's experts. And the result was as positive as can be. Daniels' will be reevaluated during the bye week and multiple factors are at play. But good news," Rapoport tweeted.
What's next for Commanders?
The Commanders are rolling with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota until Daniels is healthy again. The Commanders feel confident in his abilities to lead them into battle with the Lions coming to town for Week 10.
“The same that I do every week and just grind it out day by day, get out here and practice, get out here with the guys, get things communicated, and get ready to work for Sunday," Mariota said when asked about his approach for the week.
The Commanders have been dealing with so many injuries this season that this feels second nature to them almost. This will be Mariota's fourth start in 10 games this season, so he is fresh and ready to go, hoping to lead the Commanders to an upset victory that could save their chances at reaching the playoffs.
