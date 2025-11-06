Commanders aren't acting like season is over after Jayden Daniels injury
The Washington Commanders are down after losing four straight games and quarterback Jayden Daniels to a dislocated elbow, but the team is still fighting as hard as it can.
While the outlook is bleak for the Commanders, quarterback Marcus Mariota is leading the charge for the team to bounce back in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.
“Absolutely. And it starts up top with DQ [Head Coach Dan Quinn]. He sets the mood every day, guys follow that and I do believe that," Mariota said.
"And again, it's not going to all happen at once. We understand that being out here, taking it one day at a time, getting things corrected, getting things organized, making sure everyone's on the same page so that when we do get to Sunday, guys are feeling confident and ready to go.”
Commanders staying positive despite setbacks
The Commanders know how brutal the season has been, but with eight games left to go, the campaign is far from over. Quinn believes the team has the right mindset to attack the second half of the season.
“Well, I think you want to, first, that's a fighting mindset to find a way to dig for it," Quinn said. "And the nice part about our team, the culture and environment is there to push one another to get better. And when you don't hit the marks, the frustration of why and where, and there can be over trying or step out, why am I not doing that to go make a play.
"And so, I think what it calls on with your back against the wall is real discipline, man. You don't have to do anybody else's gig, just yours, hard, tough, but don't get out of the discipline of what's required for you. And that's what's needed for us and our team at this time.”
The Commanders are facing off against the Lions on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
