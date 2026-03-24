Commanders Interested in Physically Dominant Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald

The Washington Commanders are thrilled with how they have been able to reshape the roster through free agency, and they will now get the chance to add on to that with the NFL Draft just under a month away from taking place.

The defense has been a major area of focus for Washington, and while they have nailed the free agency period on that side of the ball, they can still improve in certain areas.

The Commanders have been linked to multiple Ohio State Buckeye players like Caleb Downs, Carnell Tate, and Sonny Styles, but perhaps one of the more underrated Buckeyes is catching their attention. Per reports, the Commanders are set to host 2025 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, Kayden McDonald, on a top-30 visit.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pedigree & Need

McDonald burst onto the scene for the Buckeyes in his junior season, becoming a unanimous All-American as a highly productive, elite run defender against some of the best competition across the collegiate landscape.

While there is much to be desired out of his pass-rushing abilities, McDonald proved that he is the best run-stopping tackle in the trenches in 2025, posting an incredible 91.2 run defense grade and leading all college defensive tackles with 16 tackles for loss or no gains, 30 run stops, and a 13.8% run-stop rate.

The Commanders struggled to stop much of anything this past season, so being able to get a player of McDonald's caliber would be massive. Also, with Washington shifting toward more of a 3-4 base that requires a space-eating nose tackle over more penetrating styles of tackles, to keep linebackers like Frankie Luvu and Leo Chenal clean, it would make sense to go this direction, as McDonald stands 6-foot-3 and 326 pounds.

The Succession Plan

Here is where the issue lies. The Commanders currently look pretty settled up front when it comes to tackles.

However, there is the current unknown situation regarding Daron Payne and his future with the organization, as he carries a massive $28 million cap hit with no extension in sight that could open up things for the Commanders to start shifting their mindset about the position.

The Commanders are clearly either going to try to trade Payne's contract away or let him walk following the season. So, if general manager Adam Peters and company don't want to get complacent and stay ahead, drafting a player like McDonald, who has a second-to-third-round grade, would be huge for getting cheaper and younger at an anchor position, along with Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton.

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