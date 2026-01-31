Deebo Samuel Decision Could Define Commanders Offseason

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel is approaching free agency this offseason as his contract is set to expire.

In Samuel's long season with the team, he got 72 passes for 727 yards and 5 touchdowns, which was a step up from what he was able to produce in 2024, his final season with the San Francisco 49ers. ESPN insider John Keim looked into Samuel's free agency and determined it as the biggest looming decision for the Commanders this offseason.

"Washington traded a fifth-round pick to obtain Samuel last offseason, and he responded with a team-high 72 catches -- the second most in his career -- for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He was not a big factor in the run game (only 17 attempts) partly due to the Commanders needing him more at receiver with other starters injured," Keim wrote.

"The Commanders need another true receiver, one with downfield speed, opposite Terry McLaurin, but Samuel could still help as a versatile chess piece. The question is cost: Samuel made $17.5 million last season, but that's a steep price to pay for someone who just turned 30 and isn't the primary receiver."

Samuel Becoming Free Agent This Offseason

It will be tough for the Commanders to bring Samuel back, given the fact that Terry McLaurin signed a long-term deal last offseason. However, the team does need a wideout opposite McLaurin and Samuel still fits the bill.

The reason why things didn't work out for the Commanders in 2025 had nothing to do with Samuel, but the Commanders knew the window was tight, and it's possible that the ship may have already sailed. Samuel should go for the best offer possible, and there's a very good chance another team would outbid Washington in that process because of the money doled out to McLaurin.

That puts Samuel in a tough spot. He likes the idea of staying with the Commanders, but if he gets better money elsewhere, it may signal the end of his time in the nation's capital.

