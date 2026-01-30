Commanders Assistant Jason Simmons Linked to Steelers Reunion With Mike McCarthy

Washington Commanders assistant coach Jason Simmons hoped to upgrade his role this offseason, with eyes on leaving Washington for a new opportunity in Steel City. Simmons recently interviewed for the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive coordinator position after the team parted ways with Teryl Austin following four seasons.

Though Simmons ultimately won’t be the Steelers’ next defensive coordinator, as Pittsburgh hired former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, it appears Simmons may still land in black and gold in some capacity.

The McCarthy connection

A move to Pittsburgh would make plenty of sense for Simmons, who has longstanding ties to recently appointed Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. Simmons served as the Commanders’ pass game coordinator last season, a role that showcased his ability to elevate a secondary.

His ties with McCarthy date back to 2011, when McCarthy hired Simmons as a defensive assistant with the Green Bay Packers, where Simmons later served in multiple roles in 2018, helping the team reach the 2019 NFC Championship Game under head coach Matt LaFleur.

Before joining the Commanders' staff, Simmons also served as the passing game coordinator and secondary coach for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, further adding to his resume.

A resume of defensive turnarounds

During his two seasons with the Commanders, Simmons played a key role in reshaping the team’s pass defense. In 2024, Washington made an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, showing noticeable improvements on defense.

In his first season in Washington, Simmons helped guide a dramatic turnaround. The Commanders improved from 32nd to 3rd in opponent passing yards allowed per game at 189.5, marking the franchise’s best average since 2004. The defense also ranked sixth in the NFL in opposing completion percentage.

Washington assistant Jason Simmons, who interviewed for the Steelers DC job, is expected to join the staff in a prominent defensive role, per sources. This would be a reunion for Simmons, Patrick Graham and Mike McCarthy from Green Bay. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2026

Simmons’ history in Pittsburgh

Simmons brings a wealth of postseason experience wherever he goes. During his nine seasons with the Packers, he helped Green Bay reach three NFC Championship Games in 2014, 2016, and 2019. He later served as the defensive passing game coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2020 to 2021 before his stint with the Raiders and eventual move to Washington in 2024.

Simmons is also no stranger to the Steelers organization. He originally entered the league as a player, spending four seasons in Pittsburgh from 1998 to 2001 before playing with the Houston Texans from 2002 to 2007.

After a disappointing 2025 Washington, especially on the defensive side of the ball, Simmons appears to be ready to move on, leaving the Commanders and the NFC behind in pursuit of a new opportunity with another rebranded franchise.

