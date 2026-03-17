Commanders' Signing Leo Chenal Puts Writing on the Wall for This Veteran

Free agency moves are still trickling down the pipeline, but for the most part, teams have completed their roster construction through this portion of the offseason as the NFL Draft looms.

The Washington Commanders have been lauded for what they have been able to accomplish in free agency without breaking the bank, and for good reason. They picked up some elite talent in Odafe Oweh and one of the biggest steals in free agency by signing K'Lavon Chaisson.

Clearly, the Commanders have been focused on elevating their defense, particularly when it comes to the front seven.

Another piece of that front seven is the linebacker core, and Washington added their as well by signing former two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, Leo Chenal, to a three-year deal worth $24.75 million. Signing Chenal is a very underrated move, but it also likely puts the writing on the wall for future first-ballot Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner that he will not be with the franchise moving forward.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chenal Seemingly Replacing Bobby Wagner

While Wagner is a future Hall of Famer, he also just finished his 14th NFL season at 35 years of age on a one-year deal with the Commanders. By signing Chenal, a younger, highly athletic and physical backer, general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have sent a clear signal that they are ready to transition the heart of the defense to a new generation – further enforcing their plan to get younger and more versatile on the defensive side of the ball.

Even though Wagner is still seen as a solid linebacker, there is concern with him being able to stay with today's speed on the offensive side of the ball as he enters year 15.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Writing on the Wall

Chenal was not signed as a depth piece, signing a deal that is expected to pay him $8.25 AAV, suggesting that even if Wagner were to be brought back on a team-friendly, cheap deal, he would no longer be the three-down centerpiece of the defense.

The "writing" says that the Commanders are ready to move forward toward a faster, more violent linebacker duo of Chenal and Frankie Luvu, rather than relying on the always given high-IQ ability that Wagner now likely relies more on than pure athletic ability.

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