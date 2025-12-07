Jayden Daniels' status official for Commanders vs. Vikings
The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Minnesota Vikings, and they have their quarterback Jayden Daniels ready to go.
For the first time since Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks, Daniels is active and playing against the Vikings, taking over for backup Marcus Mariota.
Daniels back for Commanders
The Commanders are happy to have Daniels back as they look to try and salvage the final five games of the season. The Commanders are 3-9 and on a seven-game losing streak, but having Daniels back on the field gives them a chance to get back in the win column.
Here's a look at who is inactive for the Commanders instead:
QB Josh Johnson
Johnson will serve as the third emergency quarterback for the game against the Vikings.
LB Ale Kaho
Ale Kaho has only appeared in four games for the Commanders in his rookie season. His last appearance came on Nov. 9 against the Detroit Lions.
OT George Fant
Fant is dealing with a knee injury that is holding him out against the Vikings.
OT Trent Scott
After making three starts in his first five games of the season, Scott has not played since the Commanders were in the Lone Star State facing off against the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the season. This week will mark six consecutive games without an appearance for Scott.
DE Drake Jackson
Jackson is dealing with two injuries: one with his knee and another with his groin. That will put him on the sidelines for the game.
DE Jalyn Holmes
Holmes is a healthy scratch for a second consecutive week.
Vikings Inactives
The Vikings are sitting quarterback John Wolford, defensive back Theo Jackson, defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez, offensive lineman Joe Huber, offensive tackle Walter Rouse, tight end Ben Yurosek and defensive lineman Elijah Williams.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Vikings is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
