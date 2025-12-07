Jayden Daniels' status official for Commanders vs. Vikings

The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Minnesota Vikings, and they have their quarterback Jayden Daniels ready to go.

For the first time since Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks, Daniels is active and playing against the Vikings, taking over for backup Marcus Mariota.

READ MORE: Commanders get major offensive reinforcement for Vikings game

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Daniels back for Commanders

The Commanders are happy to have Daniels back as they look to try and salvage the final five games of the season. The Commanders are 3-9 and on a seven-game losing streak, but having Daniels back on the field gives them a chance to get back in the win column.

Here's a look at who is inactive for the Commanders instead:

QB Josh Johnson

Johnson will serve as the third emergency quarterback for the game against the Vikings.

LB Ale Kaho

Ale Kaho has only appeared in four games for the Commanders in his rookie season. His last appearance came on Nov. 9 against the Detroit Lions.

OT George Fant

Fant is dealing with a knee injury that is holding him out against the Vikings.

OT Trent Scott

After making three starts in his first five games of the season, Scott has not played since the Commanders were in the Lone Star State facing off against the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the season. This week will mark six consecutive games without an appearance for Scott.

DE Drake Jackson

Jackson is dealing with two injuries: one with his knee and another with his groin. That will put him on the sidelines for the game.

DE Jalyn Holmes

Holmes is a healthy scratch for a second consecutive week.

Vikings Inactives

The Vikings are sitting quarterback John Wolford, defensive back Theo Jackson, defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez, offensive lineman Joe Huber, offensive tackle Walter Rouse, tight end Ben Yurosek and defensive lineman Elijah Williams.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Vikings is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: How to watch Commanders vs. Vikings: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders rookie earns praise from Kliff Kingsbury

• Commanders coordinator reveals key goal for Jayden Daniels

• Commanders, Eagles Week 16 rivalry matchup receives kickoff change

•﻿ Commanders receiver admits to 'toughest' career moment before return