Commanders lose another Jayden Daniels weapon vs. Seahawks to injury
The Washington Commanders are down another receiver early in their Week 9 contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
Second-year pro Luke McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury on the opening kickoff return and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. The team doesn't think it looks good, already ruling him out before the end of the first quarter.
READ MORE: Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders live updates, score, and highlights
McCaffrey suffers shoulder injury vs. Seahawks
McCaffrey was named a captain by head coach Dan Quinn this week, proving how much he has been contributing to the team.
"I’ll hit you on the captains first and kind of the theme I had with these guys was intentional, consistent, tough and opportunity and delivering," Quinn said.
"And so, on offense, it'll be [WR] Luke McCaffrey, on defense it'll be [DT Javon] Kinlaw and on special teams [DE] Jake Martin. So, three guys I thought represent that. So, team had a strong week of practice, all week had a chance to look at everything, what we liked, what we wanted to evaluate, and dug in hard on that in all three phases. So, we're excited to go play.”
What's next for Commanders after McCaffrey injury?
McCaffrey's absence compromises the Commanders wide receiver room even further than it already was. The team is down Noah Brown and Terry McLaurin among others, so they will have to go further into their bench to try and find wideouts that can contribute.
McCaffrey's injury means the Commanders will look towards Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane, Chris Moore, Treylon Burks and tight end Zach Ertz a little more on offense. It's a thin group that will lead to an advantage to a Seahawks defense that is hungry for another win.
Considering the fact that the Commanders are 3-5, the team needs a win and it's going to be harder without McCaffrey.
The Seahawks hold a 7-0 lead against the Commanders at the end of the first quarter.
READ MORE: Commanders' biggest strength faces its toughest test yet
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders' next game could decide their trade deadline strategy
• Jayden Daniels talks 'very frustrating' injury before returning for Commanders
• Are Commanders facing must-win game vs. Seahawks?
• This position group must shine for Commanders against Seahawks