Reality TV Star Pays $470K for Commanders' Super Bowl Winning Jersey

The Washington Commanders have been searching to make it back to the Super Bowl since 1992.

The Commanders have won three Super Bowls in their franchise's history, but they have yet to find the glory that once made them one of the NFL's most elite organizations.

The Commanders' first Super Bowl came in 1983 against the Miami Dolphins, and in recent news, 'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim won the jersey of Super Bowl XVII MVP John Riggins' jersey at an auction for $470,000.

Oppenheim Makes Childhood Dream Come True

Oppenheim, who grew up in Northern California but rooted for the Redskins because his favorite color was burgundy, spoke about lasting memories from Riggins, even though he was just five years old when the franchise captured its first championship.

"For people like me who grew up idolizing Riggins, that 70-chip play is the most important single play in the history of the franchise," Oppenheim said to ESPN's John Keim. "Unquestionably. It won us our first championship. The other thing that speaks to me so much, probably more than any other piece of memorabilia I've ever seen is all the mud on it. I know John says it's blood, sweat and beer all over that jersey -- those are his words.

"That jersey represents more than just a play and his MVP performance. It represents the grit of the franchise, the hard work, the Hogs' blocking."

Riggins' game-worn Super Bowl MVP jersey isn't the only item of his beloved team that he was able to pay for. Following the jersey auction, Oppenheim was also able to get the Super Bowl ring from the same championship for $105,750.

"I wanted to make sure these items were not controlled by someone who would hoard them, keep them from the fan base and have it as some type of investment opportunity," he said. "I don't feel I own these things; I feel they're owned by the fans. To be a custodian is an honor.

"It's the fulfillment of a childhood dream, which is to be the custodian of part of my childhood."

It was an unforgettable time and moment for Commanders' fans, and it seems as though Oppenheim will try to relish in those with his recent purchases while the current era of Commanders' football looks to get back to the biggest game in sports. The legacy left is always important to be cherished and relished, and Oppenheim is doing his due diligence in doing so. Now we will wait for the appearance of Oppenheim's 1983 collection in future 'Selling Sunset' episodes.

