Commanders could explore deal for cornerback ahead of trade deadline

The Washington Commanders could be looking to make a roster move involving cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
According to ESPN’s John Keim, Igbinoghene’s role has diminished significantly this season after the team added new pieces to its secondary.
With his playing time reduced, the Commanders may consider moving him before the trade deadline if another team shows interest.
Igbinoghene’s Role
A year ago, Igbinoghene was a steady contributor in Washington’s secondary. He played 75% of the team’s defensive snaps in 2024 and held his own in the slot, giving the Commanders reliable coverage against quick, shifty receivers. But the picture has changed drastically in 2025.
The Commanders reshuffled their secondary during the offseason in the off season acquiring veteran talent and drafting well. Keim points out how Igbinoghene has been the odd man out of the rotation so far this year.
“He was fine in the slot last season when he played 75% of Washington's snaps,” Keim wrote. “But the Commanders moved Mike Sainristil back inside, signed Jonathan Jones (best suited inside) and drafted outside corner Trey Amos. So, Igbinoghene has played only 40 snaps this season. Whether another team would give up a late-round pick for him is another matter.”
His limited stats shows how crowded Washington’s secondary has become. While Igbinoghene could still offer value as a versatile defender, his best opportunity for playing time might come elsewhere. Many teams could be looking for a corner at the deadline including teams like the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, etc.
Other Commanders Players to Watch
Keim also mentioned a few other Commanders who could be part of roster discussions moving forward.
“Washington also has 2024 third-round pick Brandon Coleman, who was benched at left guard. But he still has two years left on a rookie deal and provides young depth. Defensive tackle Daron Payne has one year left on his deal, but he's playing well and could be dealt in the offseason,” Keim wrote.
For now, Igbinoghene’s future seems the most uncertain. With limited playing time and other corners ahead of him on the depth chart, the Commanders could see this as an opportunity to gain a late-round draft pick while clearing space for younger players. Whether a trade happens or not, it’s clear that Igbinoghene’s role in Washington is fading fast.
