3 Miami Hurricanes the Commanders Should Target in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Miami Hurricanes might have fallen short of their season goals, but several players are about to achieve lifelong dreams of making it to the NFL this April. A few of them could even find themselves firmly on the Washington Commanders’ radar.

After watching the Indiana Hoosiers win the National Championship, it was hard not to come away impressed. However, that doesn’t mean there weren’t some Hurricanes who stood out. Here, I’ve got three of them specifically, I wouldn’t mind covering as members of the Commanders beginning in 2026.

You probably already knew about edge rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, but there’s a third player, cornerback Keionte Scott, who also stands out as a guy Washington should be looking at for consideration to add to their draft board this spring.

Rueben Bain Jr.’s versatility

Bain is the only player on this list who has to declare for the draft, as he has eligibility left following the season, but most believe it's a technicality and assume he will do so by Friday’s deadline.

There is some conversation to be had about whether or not his future in the NFL is on the edge or inside on the defensive line, but regardless of where you put him, I’ve yet to see anyone who doesn’t believe he’s going to be just as disruptive at the next level.

He stepped up with one sack and three total pressures against the Hoosiers, and though he didn’t lead the team in either category, and they lost, it’ll go down as yet another tape sample that shows he belongs in the league.

Any defense looking for disruptive playmakers in the trenches, which the Commanders are, would be happy to add his skillset to their roster.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Akheem Mesidor’s production

The young man who led his team in pressures and sacks in the title game is Akheem Mesidor. His four total pressures and two sacks were impressive as he showcased his ability to bend, burst, and dip his way into the backfield on a consistent basis in the final game of his collegiate career.

Unlike Bain, I haven’t seen much chatter from folks who think Mesidor needs to slide inside to find success in the NFL, though he can be part of a versatile attack that allows him to reduce when it makes sense to do so, even if not a permanent move.

Keionte Scott’s slot value

Finally, we come to cornerback Keionte Scott, who allowed two catches on the two targets that went his way, but only allowed that pair of passes to gain 22 yards and didn’t give up a score in the championship game.

While that stat line isn’t going to wow folks, the fact that he was targeted in the slot just twice on 32 coverage snaps shows how much respect opposing offenses pay to him.

Adding to his quiet yet solid night, Scott added three tackles that led to two stops, preventing Indiana from moving the chains at key moments to make sure his team’s chances stayed alive.

Scott has proven to be a disciplined slot defender, and for a team like Washington that might be considering keeping cornerback Mike Sainristil outside in 2026, bringing in a younger, fresher player might be the best path.

If those who believe Bain needs to move inside are correct, then Mesidor has the most early-round upside for the Commanders, but don’t sleep on Scott as an option later down the line, either, when these three Hurricanes make the leap from college ball to the NFL.

READ MORE: Why the Commanders shouldn't extend Deebo Samuel despite his 2025 flashes



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• 3 Indiana national champions Washington should target in the NFL Draft

• Sean McDermott instantly becomes a Commanders' top defensive target

• Why Karl Scott is the 'sleeper' DC candidate Dan Quinn should hire



• Commanders add one of the best pass rushers in college football in latest mock draft