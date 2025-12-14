Commanders end losing streak, beat Giants to sweep season series

The Washington Commanders are back on top after a 29-21 win in Week 15 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Commanders were in control for most of the game, scoring 19 points in the second quarter to take control of the driver's seat. While the Giants tried to come back later in the game, it wasn't enough as the Commanders pulled out the win.

READ MORE: Commanders' Laremy Tunsil leaves Giants game with multiple injuries

Commanders beat Giants in Week 15

Marcus Mariota completed 10 of 19 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown. Rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the rushing efforts with 96 yards on 18 carries. Terry McLaurin led the Commanders receivers with 69 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders are back in action in Week 16 as they take on Jalen Hurts and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium.

READ MORE: Commanders predicted to lose 'Draft Bowl' by national outlet

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• How to watch Commanders vs. Giants (Week 15): TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

• Zach Ertz injury gives Commanders young tight ends chance to shine

•﻿ Commanders must move forward after another Jayden Daniels injury

• Commanders offensive line has quietly become team's 'steady' force