How to watch Commanders vs. Giants (Week 15): TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

The Washington Commanders have lost eight straight after getting throttled by a less-than-spectacular Minnesota Vikings squad in Week 14, where they were unable to put any points on the board.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels re-aggravated his left elbow injury and will miss this contest, meaning veteran Marcus Mariota will once again be looked upon to try and lead the team to victory. The New York Giants have seen the same struggles of the Commanders this season, and will lean on rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to try to pull out a win.

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Game Details

• Matchup: New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders



• Date: Sunday, December 14th



• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST



• Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey | MetLife Stadium

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What channel is Commanders vs Giants on?

The Commanders-Giants game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for channel information.

How to stream Commanders vs Giants live

Fans can stream the game live on:



• NFL+ (mobile only)



• FuboTV (free trial available)



• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)



• Giants Radio Network (WFAN 101.9PM / 66 AM in New York)



• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Commanders vs Giants betting odds

• Spread: Commanders +2.5



• Over/Under: 46.5



• Moneyline: Commanders +124, Giants -148

Giants vs. Commanders preview

Both the Commanders and the Giants are on massive losing streaks heading into their Week 15 matchup. Washington will be looking to snap an eight-game skid, while the Giants will be looking to buck their seven-game losing streak. Both teams are out of the playoff hunt and are the bottom dwellers of the NFC East, with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles battling for the division title.

The 2025 season of both the Commanders and Giants can be summed up as being injury-riddled. The Commanders have lost a slew of players for the season, including Marshon Lattimore, Trey Amos, and just last week, Zach Ertz, who suffered a torn ACL, and that doesn't even account for those who have come in and out of the lineup, including starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Giants have dealt with similar problems, losing star wideout Malik Nabers and rookie running back Cam Skattebo.

The Giants are coming off their bye week and should be a bit more ready to go in this one. The Commanders have shown no signs of life, while Dart has provided the Giants with some energy following the firing of head coach Brian Daboll.

The matchup likely won't be one of the most-watched games in Week 15, but it could provide major theatrics with two of the NFL's bottom dwellers battling it out to snap their losing streaks.

