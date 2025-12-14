Commanders' Laremy Tunsil leaves Giants game with multiple injuries

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is on the sidelines after suffering a few injuries against the New York Giants in Week 15.

Tunsil is dealing with a shoulder and oblique injury, so both the upper and lower parts of his body are compromised.

LT Laremy Tunsil (shoulder and now oblique) is still questionable to return for the Commanders against the Giants. Had returned briefly, but Brandon Coleman was back out at LT that last drive. — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) December 14, 2025

Tunsil out with injuries

With Tunsil on the sidelines, Brandon Coleman has taken his place during the game.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury praised Tunsil earlier in the week for his role in the run game.

“Yeah, that I think jumped off," Kingsbury said. "To me more than anything this season is just how he can move bodies in the run game. We've really leaned on him and [G] Chris Paul at times in critical situations and they have been really good inside there.

"So, I think that's where I didn't expect as much. I knew he was a dominant pass protector, but the run game of stuff has been phenomenal. He's saying a lot of pride in it since he's been here and showing us he can do that.”

Tunsil has been one of the best players on the team for the Commanders as they've struggled throughout the season.

"I think the physicality up front running the football well at times has really shown and then, you know, [T] LT [Laremy Tunsil] a dominant player I think [T] Josh [Conerly Jr.] has improved, tremendously. So yeah, that's been a bright spot in a tough year," Kingsbury said.

The Commanders have dealt with so many injuries this season that this is nothing new for them to deal with. They will continue to adopt a "next man up" mentality as they try to close things out against the Giants on the road.

The Commanders hold the 29-14 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter against the Giants. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the Fox One app.

