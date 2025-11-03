Commander Country

Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks live updates, score, and highlights

The Washington Commanders return to Northwest Stadium for a Sunday night primetime showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
For Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks, fans will see two key returns tonight as the Washington Commanders’ return to Northwest Stadium and the return of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

With a 3-5 record, the Commanders will try to channel their glory days, wearing their Super Bowl-era uniforms and entering Sunday night with a must-win mentality as they fight to keep their playoff hopes and chances at a winning record alive.

Sunday's night game will show if Washington can fight to turn their season around.

PREGAME

Washington Commanders Inactives: WR Terry McLaurin, CB Josh Igbinoghene, QB Josh Johnson (emergency 3rd quarterback), LB Kain Medrano, T Trent Scott, T George Fant, TE Colson Yankoff

Seattle Seahawks Inactives: CB Derion Kendrick, QB Jalen Milroe, WR Cooper Kupp, WR Jake Bobo, LB Jared Ivey, T Mason Richman, WR Dareke Young

