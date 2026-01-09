Commanders make surprising decision on offensive coordinator hire

Washington Commanders shocked many earlier in the week when they fired Kliff Kingsbury, but they no longer have a vacancy at the position.

According to sources, the Commanders are promoting quarterbacks coach David Blough to the offensive coordinator position.

"Can confirm David Blough will be the next offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders," Commanders On SI's David Harrison tweeted.

Commanders make Blough their offensive coordinator

The Commanders had Blough as their assistant quarterbacks coach at the beginning of the season, but he was promoted to the top quarterbacks coach when the incumbent Tavita Pritchard left to become the head coach at his alma mater, Stanford.

Blough's rise to the offensive coordinator spot has been swift, but there's clearly a reason the team likes him.

"David Blough will take the responsibilities of Tavita for the rest of the regular season and like definitely have been prepared for, you know, this at this position or at others. Knowing that, you know, when opportunities are there for a guy to elevate, like Tavita, we've got a good succession plan in place and David would be a big part of that," Commanders head coach Quinn said last month.

"[Offensive Pass Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach] Brian Johnson will also lean in on some of the responsibilities. So, we kind of split up some of the things that Tavita did, and Brian will pick up some of that gap as well."

Blough was an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, but was able to catch on in the league with the Cleveland Browns practice squad. For three seasons, Blough was with the Detroit Lions before bouncing around with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals in 2022. He made five starts with the Lions in his first season when Matthew Stafford was injured, most famously making a Thanksgiving Day start at quarterback.

He returned to Detroit in 2023 before retiring as a player and becoming an assistant coach. Kingsbury helped bring in him after their time in Arizona, but he's now made a home for himself in the nation's capital.

Blough's promotion shows confidence in the system the Commanders have in place and they look to move forward in the 2026 offseason and beyond.

