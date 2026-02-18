Commanders Tied to Packers’ Former First-Round Pick in Free Agency

NFL free agency is right around the corner, with negotiation windows opening and contracts officially being signed, kicking off at the beginning of March. Recently, ESPN.com revisited its ranking of the NFL’s top 50 free agents and paired each team with a “perfect team fit.” One name stands out on the list as an intriguing option for the Washington Commanders.

Getting younger at linebacker

After an off-putting season, the Commanders' defense is looking to make some changes this offseason. With veteran Bobby Wagner set to hit free agency, the Commanders could trend toward looking for younger and faster talent. According to ESPN, Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker could be a good fit.

A "fast and physical" fit

Walker has spent the last four seasons with Green Bay and checks off many of the boxes Quinn typically looks for in his linebackers. Walker displayed that “anybody, anytime, anywhere” mantra with his 128 tackles last season, and his size gives him the ability to play downhill while still holding up in coverage.

Walker’s ability to pressure quarterbacks and close throwing windows makes him a natural fit in aggressive defensive schemes, according to ESPN.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The Frankie Luvu effect

In Washington, Walker wouldn’t have to do everything himself. Lining him up next to Frankie Luvu could give the Commanders a fast, physical linebacker duo. Luvu’s ability to rush the passer, combined with Walker’s speed and range, would allow Quinn to dial up pressure without leaving the defense exposed behind it.

One of the biggest benefits of adding Walker is his age. At just 25 years old, he fits the Commanders’ timeline as they continue reshaping the roster. Bringing him in would signal a move away from short-term veteran fixes and toward building a defense that can grow together over the next few seasons.

It would also give Washington flexibility if Wagner signs elsewhere, instead of forcing the team to scramble for a replacement later in free agency.

Not every player on ESPN’s list will hit the open market, and cap space can change quickly once teams start making moves. Still, if Quay Walker becomes available, he’s a name that makes a lot of sense for Washington. For a defense trying to establish a new identity with new defensive coaches, this could be a smart and realistic free agency target.

