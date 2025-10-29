Commanders QB Jayden Daniels taking steps toward return
The Washington Commanders may finally be getting some good news at quarterback.
After missing the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury, Jayden Daniels is expected to return to practice on Wednesday.
His status for the team's upcoming primetime matchup against the Seattle Seahawks is still up in the air, but this marks a positive step forward for the rookie quarterback and the Commanders’ offense.
Progress in Recovery
Daniels was sidelined all of last week as he continued to rehab his hamstring injury. It marked yet another setback for the young quarterback, who has already missed time earlier this season due to a knee issue. But things appear to be trending in the right direction heading into Week 9.
Head coach Dan Quinn gave an encouraging update during his recent press conference, saying Daniels is expected to be back on the field for the team's practice.
“He had a good rehab session on Sunday,” Quinn said. “Team’s back out at practice tomorrow and we plan on him being a part of that.”
Washington has been cautious with Daniels’ recovery, especially given how important his legs are to the offense. His ability to extend plays, escape pressure, and make throws on the move has been one of the defining features of his game. The Commanders aren’t going to rush him back until he’s fully ready, but Wednesday’s practice participation is a major sign of progress.
What Daniels Means for the Commanders Offense
Daniels through seven games completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards, throwing eight touchdowns with just one interception. He’s also added 211 rushing yards and one score on the ground, proving once again that his dual-threat ability can change the dynamic of the Commanders’ offense.
Without him, Washington’s offense has struggled to maintain rhythm. Backup Marcus Mariota has stepped in and done what’s asked, but the offense lacks the same explosiveness when Daniels isn’t under center. His chemistry with playmakers like Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel could be the key to getting Washington back on track.
The Week 9 matchup against Seattle is a big one for the Commanders as they try to get back to winning. A healthy Daniels would give Washington a much-needed spark heading into the second half of the season. The team plans to monitor his workload throughout the week, but all signs point to Daniels returning and that’s the best news the Commanders could ask for right now.
