OBJ reacts to Commanders' Treylon Burks' absolutely insane one-handed TD

The Washington Commanders were a sneaky upset pick when they faced off against the NFC West leaders, the Denver Broncos. While they weren't able to come away with a win, they pushed the Broncos, who have one of the NFL's best defenses, to overtime.

The Commanders showed fight, and look to be headed in the right direction. They are getting healthier, and that showed up on Sunday Night Football.

While much attention will be paid to the whirlwind in the last two minutes and overtime, one play in the third quarter grasped the attention of the NFL. With his lone catch on the night, recently signed wide receiver Treylon Burks came down with a nasty one-handed touchdown grab that emulated what former New York Giants' WR Odell Beckham Jr. did during the 2014 season against the Dallas Cowboys, and the latter chimed in to show his approval on social media.

Seal of approval for Burks from OBJ

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

13 13 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 1, 2025

The catch was eerily reminiscent of that incredible play made by Beckham over a decade before, and it only made it better that both were wearing the number 13 when the play was made.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. X TREYLON BURKS PHOTO.



TWO OF THE 10 GREATEST ONE-HANDED CATCHES IN #NFL HISTORY.



🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/Q3sHAminfX — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 1, 2025

Burks has yet to really catch fire for the Commanders after having a tumultuous start to his NFL career after dealing with injuries during his time with the Tennessee Titans. His touchdown catch against the Broncos was his only catch on the night and the only time he has seen the endzone in three games for Washington.

Burks is still trying to find his spot, but through three games has five catches on eight targets for 77 yards and that lone touchdown. With Jayden Daniels trending to return before the regular season's end, we could start to see him be more involved, even with the rest of the wide receiver room getting healthier as well.

As for OBJ, he just had his suspension lifted by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after violating the league's performance-enhancing drug (PED) policy. Beckham Jr. served his suspension as a free agent after playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2024, and is currently looking to find a home as a depth wide receiver, likely on a contending team.

READ MORE: Commanders coach defends going for two in overtime

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders shift focus to future health of Jayden Daniels

• QB coach Tavita Pritchard to exit Commanders to become Stanford HC

• Commanders star says he found a 'next gear' during injury rehab

• Jayden Daniels return game for Commanders likely coming sooner than expected