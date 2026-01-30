Why Commanders Should Trade No. 7 Pick in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are going into the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 7 overall pick, giving them a chance to take one of the top prospects in the draft.

The Commanders should be targeting some of the top defensive prospects in the rookie class because the team is in need of adding some playmakers on that side of the football. Yahoo Sports writer Nate Tice linked the Commanders to Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey in his recent draft.

"This one is a pretty easy pairing. The Commanders are starved for edge rushers, especially ones who can win one-on-one and get after the quarterback. That’s exactly what Bailey brings to the table. He’s a dynamo off the edge and brings the heat play after play. Bailey’s lack of size can give him issues against the run, but he improved in that area during his lone season in Lubbock. He’ll immediately inject some juice into a front that needs it," Tice wrote.

However, there is reason to believe the Commanders could pass from the No. 7 overall pick to move back in the first round.

Could Commanders Trade Back in NFL Draft?

The Commanders do not have a second-round pick as a result of the Laremy Tunsil trade last spring, so that is the biggest reason why the team would look to trade back in the first round to acquire some more picks later in the weekend.

There are several defensive stalwarts that could be selected in the first round by the Commanders, so they might look to trade back at value on later picks and still get a high-end prospect in the first round.

That being said, there is a massive difference between the top 10 picks and the rest of the first round, so the Commanders need to assess the situation wisely and move forward as they see fit.

