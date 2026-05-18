Vegas Delivers Immediate Reality Check to Commanders for Week 1 Opener at Eagles

The Washington Commanders weren't dealt any favors by the NFL when it came to their 2026 schedule. But just because they have a tough schedule doesn't mean that they can't turn things around from last season's debacle and show the league why they should be more highly thought of.

The Commanders have one of the tougher schedules to navigate in 2026, but all signs still point toward them improving on their five-win season from a year ago. If Jayden Daniels can stay healthy, the two sides of the ball mesh with the new coordinators, and the new pieces make the impact they were brought in to make, the Commanders could find themselves in an advantageous position as the regular season winds down.

The start of the season has been one of the talking points regarding the Commanders' schedule, and it all begins against their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are a season removed as Super Bowl Champions, but are still seen as the cream of the crop around the league, which is exactly why the oddsmakers in Vegas are stuck on the Commanders-Eagles spread in Week 1.

Commanders Open Season as Underdogs

According to DraftKings, the Commanders will head to Philly as 5.5-point underdogs to open up the 2026 season.

It's never ideal to open the season, or any game for that matter, as underdogs, but that is exactly where the Commanders currently lie until we get a better glimpse at how the roster is tailored.

The oddsmakers are giving the Commanders a fighting chance as a middle-of-the-road team against a stronger opponent. However, it does feel as if they are trying to bait the public and fans into taking the +5.5 line.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The line feels just low enough that people will want to back the favorite to cover by a single touchdown, but also high enough that sharps see massive value in taking the underdog, the Commanders, and the points.

While an argument can be made that Vegas' line isn't doing the Commanders any favors, it's best to attack lines early, as oddsmakers typically get information that the public doesn't, which ultimately could result in the line changing as we near kickoff in Week 1, with injuries, news, off-field drama, and the like all playing a key part.

It makes sense for the Commanders to be underdogs around this number, given their 2025 season and it being a matchup against an NFC East rival to begin the season. However, depending on how the rest of the offseason plays out, we could definitely see the line drop in their favor as the game approaches.

The Commanders covered the spread in their last game against the Eagles, winning outright in Week 18 of 2025. But it's important to note that this came with both teams having backups play the majority of the game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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