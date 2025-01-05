Commanders Partner Magic Johnson Receives Major Award
Over the weekend, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, legendary basketball icon and current limited partner of the Washington Commanders, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.
President Joe Biden presented the award in recognition of Johnson’s extraordinary contributions to sports, public health advocacy, and economic empowerment. Now, as a partner with the Commanders, Johnson brings his leadership and visionary thinking to the NFL, continuing to shape professional sports both on and off the field.
Magic Johnson first captured global attention as the leader of the Los Angeles Lakers during their 'Showtime' era, winning five NBA championships and redefining the game with his unselfish playstyle. His involvement with Washington reflects his broader commitment to using sports as a platform for empowerment and progress.
Johnson’s impact is far-reaching. In 1991, his courageous disclosure of being HIV-positive challenged societal stigma and launched him as a global advocate for HIV/AIDS education and prevention. Over the decades, he has championed public health initiatives and inspired millions through his openness and resilience.
Beyond advocacy, Johnson has excelled as a businessman and community leader. His investments in urban development and ownership stakes, including with the Commanders and Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, have created opportunities and revitalized communities across the country.
As part of the Washington ownership group, Johnson’s role in sports leadership extends his already impressive influence. His commitment to fostering equity and inclusion aligns with his lifelong mission to uplift others.
Magic Johnson’s Presidential Medal of Freedom celebrates a life dedicated to excellence, advocacy, and leadership—an inspiring journey from the hardwood to the heart of American civic life.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Terry McLaurin 'Blessed' to be Part of Historic Franchise Duo
• Commanders Ready for Cowboys QB Trey Lance
• Commanders Hope For 'Dynamic' Austin Ekeler to Return
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota Integral to Jayden Daniels' Success