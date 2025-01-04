Commanders TE Zach Ertz Has Plenty of Incentive to Shine Against Cowboys
With the No. 6 seed currently in possession of the Washington Commanders but not quite clinched, the team says they have plenty to play for and absolutely want that higher seed.
The No. 7 team in the NFC will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, while the No. 6 will head out to take on either the Los Angeles Rams or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While teams like the Rams and Eagles are resting key players, the Commanders appear to be intending at least to start theirs, if not playing them the distance, if that's what it takes to beat the Dallas Cowboys.
"We need to win this football game, period," Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said Thursday, echoing head coach Dan Quinn's message - just a little more intensely. And while the team has its mission of winning, a big performance out of tight end Zach Ertz could provide the veteran some personal gain as well.
After his six catch, 72 yards, and two touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons last week, Ertz hit $750,000 worth of incentives while passing Hall of Fame tight end Ozzie Newsome for ninth all-time in tight-end receiving yards. According to a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter, those achievements also came on Ertz's mother Lisa's birthday - making it all the more special.
But there's more on the line this weekend. According to another social media posting, after the game he had against Atlanta, Ertz could make even more money against the Cowboys if he posts nine more catches, 90 yards, and/or two more touchdowns.
Each of those stats would net him another $250,000 and collecting all three would add up to another $750,000 meaning the tight end could stand to make $1.5 million in incentives over the last two weeks of the regular season. And then he gets to be a main factor in the playoffs.
It's a far cry from where Ertz was this time last year after having been released by the Arizona Cardinals. In a conversation with WUSA9's Chick Hernandez, Ertz shared some reflections on what was a difficult time for him but has turned into quite a fulfilling experience in Washington.
“It was just that the whole situation last year was extremely difficult,” Ertz said. “So when I was out of the league, I really didn't know what I was going to do. I still loved the game, but at the same time, I wasn't in high demand...for me, it was just like, whatever happens, happens, but if I do get another opportunity, I want to go to a place that really believes in me again. And so when this opportunity popped up, I told my agent, I said, it doesn't really matter what the contract or the financials look like, it's really about just going to a place that believes in me and allows me to have fun again...I just really wanted to get back to having fun and enjoying it. And this place has exceeded all my expectations.”
Ertz himself has exceeded expectations, and could continue to do so this weekend, which would lead to his year's earnings exceeding expectations as well as the Commanders look to build some momentum to slingshot them into a successful playoff run.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Candidate For Bears Job
• Commanders Ready for Cowboys QB Trey Lance
• Commanders Hope For 'Dynamic' Austin Ekeler to Return
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota Integral to Jayden Daniels' Success