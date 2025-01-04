Commanders' Terry McLaurin 'Blessed' to be Part of Historic Franchise Duo
For the second time in his career, Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is headed to the Pro Bowl.
Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz split time as the starting quarterbacks of the Commanders that season, and while McLaurin was recognized for his talent and hard work, neither of them were given the same recognition.
In fact, even in that year, McLaurin was an alternate who made the cut later and was not part of the initial roster selected for the Pro Bowl that year. This year is different, though. Not only is McLaurin on the initial roster, but his partner also joins him in crime from Washington, quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"It is a blessing to be recognized by your peers and coaches and the fans as well. I really appreciate all the fans around the country voting for me, especially Commanders fans, and not just for myself but for my teammates. They really showed out and showed up for us, not just in person at the games, but obviously in the voting and things like that," McLaurin said before turning his attention to the significance of Daniels making it as well. "I think it says a lot, not only of what he's done this season, but what the people around the league think of him as well. We can't vote for him. And obviously, if we could, then he'd be the first to ballot everything. But I think it says even more when the other opponents are voting, and he's gotten off on such a great foot as a player in this league."
McLaurin's proven talent and Daniels' potential turned first-year production has given the Commanders a formidable duo in the passing game that has caused some teams to revamp their coverage plans and others nightmares after giving up yards, touchdowns, and often-times wins.
The two offensive weapons' selection to the Pro Bowl is just another sign that this version of Washington football is truly different and special. It is so special that time after time, we see comparisons between what is happening now and what was going on in the early 1990s. In this case, this specifically applies to the fact that the franchise hasn't had a quarterback and receiver duo in the Pro Bowl since 1991.
"That's history. You know what I mean?" McLaurin said when asked about how he and Daniels hit a franchise mark that hasn't been reached in over three decades. "I think it's a testament to the team that we built this year. He and I obviously get a lot of that attention because of the receiver relationship, but it's been fun building the identity of this team this year, and we've all had a hand in it."
