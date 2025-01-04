Staff Predictions Ahead of Commanders vs. Cowboys in Week 18
The Washington Commanders are playoff-bound after securing a Wild Card spot by defeating the Atlanta Falcons in a hard-fought overtime battle. The occurrence marked the Commanders' best start to a season in over 30 years and their first playoff berth since the 2020 season. While the Commanders are firmly in the playoffs, they would love to keep their positioning as the sixth seed, and to be able to accomplish that they will need to get revenge against the Dallas Cowboys who beat them just a few weeks prior.
The Commanders' offense has been their strong suit this season under first-year offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and they will look to continue that success against a vulnerable Dallas defense while paying attention to linebacker Micah Parsons.
The defense on the other hand has been the real question mark for the Commanders all season. While they have made some moves to try and improve this, it hasn't quite come to fruition as one of their new pieces, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, hasn't seen the field enough due to injury. There is a question mark for who will be at quarterback for the Cowboys, but either way, the Commanders' defensive front will have to do everything they can to get into the backfield.
The Commanders will be playing to win in Week 18 against the Cowboys from Jerry's World, but if the game gets out of hand we could see some of the regular starters get pulled to avoid injury with the playoffs looming. Here is how our staff here at CommanderGameday see this one playing out between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Washington Commanders want to do three things: build solid momentum heading into the playoffs, clean up some of their mistakes that have cost or nearly cost them games this year, and continue the good vibes going around the franchise. Doing all those three things means beating the Dallas Cowboys, which they will do this weekend.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 11-5
Commanders 31, Cowboys 10
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Commanders are playing to win this one, according to head coach Dan Quinn. They'll want to win the re-match against the Cowboys, this time in Jerry's World. They also have a chance to win a fifth-straight game as they head into the playoffs. Keep an eye on Quinn to go make a statement in his old stomping grounds.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-6
**Excludes Panthers' game**
Commanders 26, Cowboys 13
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders have everything to play for while the Cowboys appear to be planning for the offseason.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 10-6
Commanders 30, Cowboys 14
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Commanders and Cowboys are in two different scenarios to end the season. Dallas will not be reaching the playoffs but can still look to play spoiler for at least one more game while Washington secured a playoff berth in their Week 17 OT win over the Falcons. The Commanders have something to play for in this one as winning would solidify their sixth seed in the playoffs while the Cowboys are looking ahead to what life may be like in the future.
The Cowboys haven't announced who they are starting at quarterback, Cooper Rush or Trey Lance, but either way, I still believe the Commanders should come away with a victory to atone for their earlier season loss to this same Cowboys' team.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 8-7
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
Commanders 27, Cowboys 17
CONSENSUS: Washington Commanders (4-0)
