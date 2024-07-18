Cowboys QB Trey Lance determined to make the most of preseason opportunity
Entering his second season with the Dallas Cowboys, Trey Lance knows he won't have too many more opportuinities to prove he deserves a starting job in the NFL. Taken third overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, Lance lost his job to Brock Purdy and was traded to Dallas in exchange for a fourth-round pick.
After not playing in 2023, he's supposed to be featured throughout training camp and the preseason. If he's unable to make a positive impression, it won't be due to lack of effort.
Lance has been working out diligently with private quarterback coach Jeff Christensen, who also works with Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, and Aidan O'Connell. His primary focus has been on correcting his mechanics, which has resulted in improved accuracy and he hasn't taken much of a break.
According to Todd Archer of ESPN, he has yet to take a break from workouts, with only one planned. Lance will fly to Minnesota for a friend's wedding and quickly return to Colleyville Heritage High School to get back to work. His reasoning for the lack of time off is simple, Lance knows he can't let this chance slip away.
"I've got no reason not to [be here]," Lance said via Todd Archer of ESPN. "I think of it that way. I guess I'm not in any position to have any slipups or anything like that, so for me, it's a no-brainer. I feel healthy. I feel great. And every time I come out here, I get better. So it's one of those things where I would feel guilty if I was out there doing something else."
MORE: Cowboys rookie tabbed as under-the-radar prospect to thrive
Christensen, who started working with Lance 15 months ago as he recovered from an ankle injury, says the former Bison is one of the top three hardest workers he's ever seen. He added that cleaning up footwork has been the goal and Lance is seeing the results.
"I didn't even know it could be like how it is now," Lance said. "Just getting my front foot down, not striding. It's all about my feet and my feet hitting the ground the right way. Your arm is kind of a reaction to what your lower half does."
The fourth-year pro is battling for the No. 2 spot in Dallas behind Dak Prescott. It won't be easy to unseat Cooper Rush, but Lance is going to give him everything he has in this position battle.
