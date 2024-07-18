Cowboys rookie tabbed as under-the-radar prospect to thrive
With their lack of free agent additions this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys bet on the NFL Draft as the way to improve their roster in 2024. We won’t know for a few months if they were correct with their gamble but the early returns from their incoming rookies have been positive.
Their new offensive linemen have been praised by the veterans and linebacker Marist Liufau caught the eye of defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. As impressive as they’ve been during offseason workouts, sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy continues to steal the spotlight.
The Southeast Missouri State (FCS) product turned heads all camp and even drew comparisons to Dez Bryant. Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report didn’t go that far but he did name Flournoy as an under-the-radar rookie who could thrive this season. Klassen says there’s room in a depleted wide receiver corps for Flournoy to carve out a role and he has the size and speed to take advantage of the opportunity.
”Like Tolbert, Flournoy is a height-weight-speed dream. Flournoy is 6'1", 202-pounds with outrageous explosive ability and impressive 4.44s speed. He was a menace both down the field and with the ball in his hands at the FCS level.” - Klassen, Bleacher Report
In addition to his athletic traits, Flournoy has shown a knack for high-pointing the ball and is excellent at boxing out the defender when going up for a pass.
He didn’t play against elite competition during his collegiate career, so Flournoy still has a lot to prove. But at this point, it would be more of a surprise to see him fail than it would to see him become a contributor early in his career.
