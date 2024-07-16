Jerry Jones dubbed a 'loser' over work done this offseason, per NFL expert
This has been an interesting offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. Following another clunker in the postseason, Jerry Jones made the proclamation that his team would be “all in” this offseason. They then did nothing of significance.
Not only did the Cowboys lose several key players on both sides of the ball but they also steered clear of every available free agent. They’re now preparing to kick off training camp but it’s impossible to argue they’re in better shape now than they were at the end of the 2023 season.
That’s why Jones was named one of the offseason’s biggest losers by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski. Not only does Jones get dinged for losing two starters on the offensive line but the plan at running back left a lot to be desired.
To offset the free-agent loss of running back Tony Pollard, the Cowboys also brought back Ezekiel Elliott, who turns 29 in late July after posting career-lows last season in carries, rushing yardage, average yards per carry and total touchdowns.- Brent Sobieski, Bleacher Report
As if that wasn’t enough, the Cowboys saw Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, Jr, and Johnathan Hankins leave in free agency. They didn’t add any veterans, meaning they’ll rely solely on former backups to take a step forward and ask rookies to replace role players.
Throwing more salt on the wound, Sobleski reminds us of their frustrating contract negotiation strategy, which seems to involve not actually negotiating.
Dallas has won 36 games over the past three seasons, so perhaps they should be given some benefit of the doubt. At the same time, it’s hard to argue they haven’t been losers this offseason.