Cowboys would be wise to avoid DB labeled ‘best fit’ in free agency
The Dallas Cowboys have several need to address during the 2025 NFL offseason.
One need that has flown under the radar is cornerback. With Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland on the roster, it doesn’t stand out as an area of concern but it could be with Jourdan Lewis set for free agency.
If Lewis were to leave, the Cowboys would be losing an underrated slot corner. In such a scenario, Matt Bowen of ESPN believes they should go after Mike Hilton.
Bowen says the Cowboys would be the “best team fit” for Hilton, who spent the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Cowboys nickel corner Jourdan Lewis is scheduled to hit free agency, which opens the door for Dallas to pursue Hilton. A slot defender who plays with urgency, Hilton had 12 tackles for loss last season. I like the fit in Dallas under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. In eight seasons, Hilton has 13 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 34 pass breakups."
Hilton was a top-15 cornerback according to PFF and the numbers prove he’s a difference maker. Having said that, Spotrac projects a three-year $37 million deal for Hilton.
That’s a lot of money, especially when considering Spotrac has Lewis’ market value at $2.3 million. He might not be the same caliber defender but Lewis was an effective leader in 2024.
He was also recognized for his work with his PFF score landing him at No. 29.
Hilton has the advantage but paying an extra $10 million is a luxury they can’t afford right now.
