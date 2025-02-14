3 pass rushers Cowboys should consider at No. 12 in 2025 NFL Draft
With their entire coaching staff finalized, the Dallas Cowboys can devote their attention to improving their roster. Free agency will take place before the 2025 NFL Draft but the attention will still be on the incoming class of rookies first.
That's due to the NFL Scouting Combine, which kicks off in Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb 27, and runs through Sunday, March 2.
Dallas is expected to focus on a running back in the upcoming draft but they have other needs as well. That includes adding another pass rusher opposite Micah Parsons.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency
There are a few options the Cowboys could consider if they wanted to address this need at No. 12 overall. Abdul Carter is the top pass rusher in this class and as great as it would be to see him head to Dallas, that's not happening. Instead, here's a look at three players they could deem worthy of selecting in Round 1.
Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Following an explosive season with 10 sacks for Purdue, Nic Scourton headed to Texas A&M for his final collegiate season. He didn't have the same numbers we saw from his breakout campaign but still had 37 tackles and five sacks.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Scourton is a powerful defensive end who could replace DeMarcus Lawrence. Much like Tank, he's not likely going to lead the team in sacks very often but he's a disruptive force who can't be ignored.
James Pearce, Jr., Tennessee
One of the more explosive pass-rushers in this class is Tennessee's James Pearce, Jr. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, there will be those who doubt his ability to hold up on the edge in the NFL — but he proved himself to be a force in the SEC.
Over the past two seasons, Pearce has 17.5 sacks and forced three fumbles. He's seen as a top-15 pick, meaning he could be there when Dallas is on the clock.
Mykel Williams, Georgia
Georgia has turned into a hot bed for NFL talent — just ask the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia is loaded with former Bulldogs on defense and they made life miserable for Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX.
Dallas hasn't drafted many players from this program but that could change if Mykel Williams slid to No. 12. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder is expected to go in the top 10, but that was the case with Micah Parsons as well. If he somehow finds himself on the clock at No. 12, it would make perfect sense for Dallas to finally add a Bulldog defender.
