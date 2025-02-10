Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of work to do this offseason as the team looks to revamp its roster to fit the new coaching staff. On the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys need to add playmakers and that's the direction they go in a new NFL mock draft.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com shared a new three-round mock draft that addresses wide receiver and running back in the first two rounds while adding a big body in the trenches in Round 3.
In the first round, Reuter has the Cowboys selecting Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who would give the team a massive pass catcher opposite CeeDee Lamb at 6-foot-5.
"Dallas takes the top player still on the board in McMillan, whose 6-foot-5 frame, long strides and strong hands make him a threat down the sideline, in the red zone and over the middle," Reuter wrote.
This season, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. It is the second consecutive year for McMillan to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.
In the second round, Reuter has the Cowboys adding a key piece to the backfield in the form of North Carolina Tar Heels power back Omarion Hampton, while rounding out the first three rounds with South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders.
Hampton capped off his college career rushing for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024, while adding 38 catches for 373 yards and two scores.
Bolstering the offense with McMillan and Hampton would be a major boost for Dallas, while Sanders provides a versatile piece to the defensive line.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
