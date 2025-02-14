Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced
The new era for the Dallas Cowboys is officially here.
On Friday afternoon, the team officially announced the new coaching staff for the start of the Brian Schottenheimer regime. From key coordinators to specialized assistants and the strength and conditioning staff, every role has been filled.
Cowboys Nation was underwhelmed by Schottenheimer's hiring, but when he began filling his staff there was a momentum shift within the fan base.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency
There is now some renewed optimism that the team could be shifting to a run-focused approach that would take some weight off of Dak Prescott and greatly benefit the entire offensive unit, while the defense will be under new direction with stars littered throughout the roster.
A complete look at Brian Schottenheimer's staff can be seen below:
While everything looks good on paper, we will have to wait and see how everything comes together on the field.
Of course, getting the right players in place to carry out the scheme will be crucial, so Dallas needs to be active during the free agency period to keep their key free agents and bolster areas of need.
Then, when the NFL Draft rolls around, it's time for Cowboys to come through with a stellar draft class that will bring some much-needed energy to Big D.
