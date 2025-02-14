What is the trade value of the Dallas Cowboys' No. 12 overall pick?
The Dallas Cowboys are just a couple of months out from the 2025 NFL Draft with many experts projecting them to stay put and select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 12.
Whether or not the Cowboys plan to do that themselves, however, is another story.
With so many needs on the roster, Dallas could opt to trade back. That said, trading up for a player they highly covet could also be on the table. Either way, there are ways to determine what their return on such a move might be.
Fortunately, thanks to DraftTek, we know exactly what kinds of deals the Cowboys could make on Draft night, thanks to the NFL Trade Value Chart, which was designed by legendary Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson.
Per the chart, the Cowboys pick is currently valued at 1200 points, meaning that if they desired to move up and select someone like, say, Jeanty or Missouri receiver Luther Burden III, around No. 8 with Carolina or No. 9 with New Orleans, they would also have to package their third-round pick, in order to have any chance of making that happen.
That is of course unless they also packaged a future pick to add value to the deal.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Cowboys could also theoretically trade back with another team, and acquire more draft capital, which would give them more players to add to a roster that is currently lacking in talent in multiple spots.
One such scenario would be if Penn State's Tyler Warren were still on the board at No. 12, and the Broncos decided to trade up with the Cowboys to fill their biggest need at tight end. If that happened, the Broncos could send their No. 20 pick along with the 51st pick in the second round (totaling 1,240 points) off to the Cowboys in exchange for the No. 12 pick, the No. 150 pick in Round 5, and No. 210 pick in Round 6 (totaling (1,238.4 points).
Such a deal would give Dallas both an extra second-round pick and a sixth-round pick, and allow them to fill needs in Round 1 with a still very valuable selection at No. 20.
In other words, the Cowboys' spot at No. 12 will provide them with any number of plans to improve their roster, whether that means going all in for a player they believe can put them over the top, or trading down to add depth to the roster.
