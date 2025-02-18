Cowboys o-line finished 2024 NFL season with surprising PFF ranking
The 2024 NFL season didn't go as planned for the Dallas Cowboys. The team was plagued by injuries and inconsistency, but it wasn't all gloom and doom in Big D.
As it turns out, the Cowboys had one bright spot on the roster that flew under the radar.
According to the PFF rankings, the Cowboys offensive line finished the season ranked in the top 10 with an 86.5 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating (tied for ninth). The offensive line allowed 156 pressures and 30 sacks on 687 pass plays.
MORE: Why Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer could prove critics wrong
"There were a lot of uncertainties before the season surrounding the Cowboys' offensive line, which was starting two rookies after the departures of Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith," the article reads.
"Unfortunately for Dallas, what we saw in 2024 was one of the worst possible outcomes for them: Right guard Zack Martin continued to decline prior to his season being cut short due to an injury, rookie Cooper Beebe endured growing pains after converting from guard to center in the NFL and first-round pick Tyler Guyton was a liability at left tackle."
Despite the issues, the offensive line finished the season strong and starting running back finished the year as a 1,000 yard rusher.
Dallas' best player along the line was Tyler Smith, who earned a 76.0 PFF pass-blocking grade. ranking ninth among NFL guards.
With Cooper Beebe and Tyler Guyton still evolving and learning their positions, the future is bright for the Cowboys. And with an impressive offensive coaching staff that will renew the focus on the run, the unit could come out of 2025 more well-rounded.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
7 running backs Cowboys should monitor at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
3 pass rushers Cowboys should consider at No. 12 in 2025 NFL Draft
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
What is the trade value of the Dallas Cowboys' No. 12 overall pick?