7 running backs Cowboys should monitor at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
The ground game was abysmal for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. They were fortunate that Rico Dowdle emerged as a capable starter, which helped them improve, but they had no one outside of him who could move the chains with consistency.
Dowdle now enters free agency and even if he returns, the Cowboys need to add a starting-caliber player in the 2025 NFL Draft.
MORE: Cowboys trolled by PA Gov. Josh Shapiro during Eagles Super Bowl parade
With that being the case, here are seven running backs they need to monitor during the NFL Scouting Combine which begins at the end of February.
Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
Rico Dowdle was signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2020. Dallas took a chance on his potential despite injuries slowing him down throughout his career.
It took time for him to develop but Dowdle ended up being a stud. That brings us to Raheim Sanders, another Gamecock running back who had his career slowed by injuries.
MORE: What is the trade value of the Dallas Cowboys' No. 12 overall pick?
A powerful back at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Sanders was set for stardom after rushing for 1,443 yards during his sophomore season with Arkansas. He finished his career in Columbia and gave them 881 yards and 11 touchdowns. That should be enough to get him drafted, especially if he stands out at the Combine.
Jordan James, Oregon
A sleeper to watch in this class is Jordan James from Oregon. He has ties to the coaching staff with the Cowboys adding Junior Adams as their wide receivers coach after he spent the past three years in Eugene.
There's no true consensus on where James will fall with some seeing him as a late selection on Day 3 while others think he can sneak into the early portion of Round 4. He's not a downhill runner but James can pick up chunks of yardage thanks to his speed and elusiveness. He would be a great option as a change of pace back should they retain Dowdle.
Damien Martinez, Miami
Dallas was said to have met with Damien Martinez at the Senior Bowl, so it would be no surprise if they continued to kick the tires on the 230-pound power back.
MORE: Michael Irvin rips 'dumb sh*t' suggestion for Dallas Cowboys
Martinez started his career with Oregon State before transferring to Miami for his final season. He had 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns but hasn't gotten much hype due to the talent at the position.
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
The last time an Iowa running back was selected in the NFL Draft was in 2009 when the New York Jets took Shonn Greene in Round 3. That should change with Kaleb Johnson, who is considered a top-50 prospect in this class.
Johnson racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024, proving to be the Hawkeye's primary source of offense. He could be available when Dallas is on the clock at No. 44, and if they don't land a back in Round 1, he would be a tempting option.
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
A running back expected to be in play near the end of Round 1 — or possibly early Round 2 — is North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.
He's considered a bruiser at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds and earned that reputation by bulldozing his way through defenders throughout his career. What he doesn't get enough credit for is how well he performs in the passing game. Adding him to the roster in Dallas would provide a major spark for their offense.
DJ Giddens, Kansas State
The Cowboys added Conor Riley to their staff as the new offensive line coach. Before heading to Dallas, he was the offensive coordinator for Kansas State.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency
His primary ball carrier with the Wildcats was DJ Giddens, who had 1,601 yards from scrimmage with eight total touchdowns. Giddens is expected to be drafted on Day 2 and will give someone maximum value for their selection. Few know this better than Riley, which is why he's likely on the radar for Dallas.
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
No running back has been sent to the Cowboys in mock drafts as often as Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. Easily the No. 1 back in this class, Jeanty had 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground this season.
Jeanty played high school football at Frisco and has made it clear he would love to play in Dallas. The only question is whether or not he lasts until pick No. 12 — which is no guarantee.
Even with his availability in question, the Cowboys brass needs to scout Jeanty as much as they can. It's a loaded class but there's a reason he's the leader of the pack.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances