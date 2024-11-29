Dallas Cowboys star d-lineman could return from injury in Week 14
Micah Parsons and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys defense have had a strong showing over the past two weeks. It's not a coincidence Dallas won both of those games and improved to 5-7 in the process.
Now with the Washington Commanders and New York Giants behind them, Dallas is focusing on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. They get an extra few days to prepare for Cincinnati after playing on Thanksgiving (and this game is on Monday Night Football) but that might not be the only factor working in their favor.
MORE: Micah Parsons ready to call Jerry Jones to speak up for DeMarvion Overshown
According to Parsons, Dallas might have veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence back on the field as well for Dallas.
Lawrence has been out since Week 4 when he suffered a foot injury against the Giants.
The 11th-year veteran has been a steady force on the edge for the Cowboys since being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Lawrence has 450 tackles and 61.5 sacks in his career. In addition to his work as a pass rusher, he's consistently been one of the best run defending defensive ends in the NFL throughout his career.
He was off to a fast start in 2024 with three sacks in four games before being sidelined.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers as Cowboys feast against struggling Giants on Thanksgiving Day
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Thanksgiving Player of the Game
Why DeMarvion Overshown can't wear jersey number 0 with Dallas Cowboys