Dallas Cowboys fantasy owners should beware of team's Week 5 matchup
The Dallas Cowboys are in for a tough night this Sunday when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. When you think of the Steelers, you think of a take-no-prisoners defense.
The 2024 Steelers are the perfect embodiment of that way of thinking that the franchise has built into the minds of its enemies.
With the Cowboys' offense far from their A-game, can they outperform the Pittsburgh defense?
MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5
If you happen to be an owner of some Cowboys players on your fantasy team, then you are probably wondering if you should start any of those players this weekend. Of course, if you have Brandon Aubrey and CeeDee Lamb, you should keep them in the lineup.
But what about someone like quarterback Dak Prescott?
Prescott owners, it is time to put the Cowboys quarterback on your bench this week. The Steelers allow just 261 yards of offense per game, with 174 of those yards coming through the air. Pittsburgh is second in points allowed, giving up just 53 points on the season. With the Cowboys facing such a stingy defense, it only makes sense to look for someone else to be your quarterback this weekend.
MORE: Cowboy Roundup: Key matchups vs. Steelers; Mike Tomlin praises Dak
If you have started a Cowboys running back this season, chances are you are trying to finish last place. Leave all running backs from this team deep on your bench. Yes, this is coming from someone who has to start Rico Dowdle this week due to a bye week, crushing any chance I have at victory.
So, if you are in the same boat as me, get ready to serve your fantasy league's punishment. Help me, Aubrey, you're my only hope!
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5
Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5
Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5