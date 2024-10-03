Cowboy Roundup: Key matchups vs. Steelers; Mike Tomlin praises Dak
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. While we still have to wait a few days for the beloved Cowboys to take the field, Week 5 of the NFL regular season officially kicks of in primetime tonight.
Dallas has had an interesting week at The Star, from a surprise injury to starting receiver Brandin Cooks to Jerry Jones acting like nothing is wrong and arriving to practice in a helicopter.
From now until kickoff on Sunday Night Football, let's hope everyone can stay healthy.
In the meantime, let's take a look around the web at some of the headlines we may have missed that are making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
Key matchups to watch in Week 5 vs. Steelers
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough test against the Steelers, who are coming off their first loss of the season. Blogging the Boys highlighted three key matchups to watch in Week 5, with some rookies facing their toughest tests of the season.
Mike Tomlin praises Dak Prescott
Ahead of Week 5, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had some high praise for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
"I see a guy who is ultra competitive, has unbelievable arm talent, natural leadership skills," Tomlin said, per Athlon Sports. "You feel the guys rallying around him. He's got a real steady demeanor."
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5... 3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5... Cowboys face uphill battle to revive ground game vs. Steelers... Dallas Cowboys rookie Ryan Flournoy ready to put on a show in Week 5... Stephen A. takes rich shot at Cowboys star when discussing ESPN contract... Cowboys' potential trade pursuit of Davante Adams hits dead-end... Cowboys lose starting WR to knee infection; unknown return timeline... Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 5.