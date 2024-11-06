the Commanders offense:



49% of drives reach the red zone



#1 in NFL since at least 2000



61% of drives score points



#1 in NFL since at least 2000



and guess what?



over 50% of teams in the top-10 in % of drives to reach the red zone thru week 9 MADE THE SUPER BOWL that year



