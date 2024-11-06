Dez Bryant makes bold coaching recommendation for Dallas Cowboys
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has taken to Twitter/ to voice his opinion on the team's potential coaching future.
In a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon, Bryant, the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown receptions, suggested that the Cowboys should pursue Kliff Kingsbury, who is currently the offensive coordinator of the NFC East leading Washington Commanders, as their next head coach.
"If the Dallas Cowboys want hope in the near future.. go steal Kliff Kingsbury from the Washington Commanders… Make Kliff the head coach," Bryant tweeted.
Kingsbury, known for his innovative offensive schemes, previously served as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to 2022.
While his tenure with the Cardinals was marked by inconsistency, he is widely regarded as a talented offensive mind with a knack for developing young quarterbacks which has been the case with Commanders' rookie Jayden Daniels who is having an offensive rookie of the year like campaign.
Furthermore, the veteran coach has also worked with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray who developed into a two time Pro Bowler during his tenure as head coach, as well as with Caleb Williams, who played under Kingsbury when he served as a senior offensive analyst at USC in 2023.
As the current offensive coordinator of the Commanders, the offense ranks third in total yards (392.0), 11th in passing yards (228.1), second in rushing yards (163.9), and third in points (29.2).
The Cowboys are currently struggling with a 3-5 record and have faced criticism for their offensive performance under head coach Mike McCarthy. As the team enters a crucial stretch of the season, speculation about McCarthy's future has intensified.
Dallas currently ranks 31st in rushing offense, averaging 82 yards per game, and 20th in scoring offense, averaging 21.4 points per game, which is a massive drop-off from last season's league-leading 29.9 points per game.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for McCarthy who is in his final season under contract as head coach. However, the Cowboys' former Pro Bowl receiver and fan favorite has certainly added fuel to the fire surrounding the team's coaching situation.
