NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 10 of 2024 NFL season
The NFC East has turned into a two-team race, with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles leading the way after both picked up wins last week.
For the Dallas Cowboys, it would take a miracle to get back into contention—a perfect 6-0 record in their divisional games might be the only way they can even have a chance.
Will the Cowboys be able to catch up to the Eagles and Commanders, or will they struggle to rise in the division standings?
4. New York Giants
It’s the same story every week: the defense plays well enough to keep them in games, but the offense drains the energy from anyone who endures the misery of watching this team play.
Despite being rich with young talent and defensive playmakers, they’re still a strong draft class and a reliable quarterback away from truly competing.
Zero passing yards in an entire half is almost impressive—but for all the wrong reasons.
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys’ recent struggles can largely be attributed to the extensive injuries the roster has endured. However, it’s clear this team needs a complete overhaul, both in terms of the roster and coaching staff, through the draft and free agency.
MORE: Derrick Henry's 2024 campaign proves that Cowboys need a new general manager
Dallas is far from being competitive with the top teams in the NFC, raising questions about how serious the Jones family is about winning a Super Bowl.
The decision to re-sign CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott without building a solid, well-rounded roster around them suggests a lack of urgency in creating a true contender. This team was good last year and close to great; now, they are just terrible.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have yet to play a full four quarters of good football, but it hasn’t mattered—they’re still winning games.
This team clearly has the talent to compete with any team in the NFL and consistently pulls off jaw-dropping plays on offense. However, Nick Sirianni should consider taking the points when in field-goal range rather than going for it on every fourth down imaginable.
1. Washington Commanders
The Commanders continue to improve each week, surprising many who didn’t expect this roster to contend for a wild card spot—let alone the division or a top seed.
Jayden Daniels the rookie phenom simply can do no wrong; however, there is a catch this team's two losses came against the only playoff worthy opponents they have faced in the Ravens and Buccaneers.
The next two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles will be crucial in determining whether the Washington Commanders are truly ready to compete in the postseason or if this year is simply a stepping stone toward a promising future.
