Cowboy Roundup: Dissecting the Dallas drama, Players struggling in camp
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. After a few days of chaos around the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, the team has another day off. Last time there was no practice, Micah Parsons demanded a trade, so let's hope there's no extra drama.
While we wait to see what today brings, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Indulge.
Dissecting the Cowboys drama
Blogging the Boys takes a dive into what is behind all of the drama that continues to surround the Dallas Cowboys, mainly a lack of leadership.
"With each passing day that the Cowboys best defender, and obviously one of the best in the whole league, goes without a new contract, the potential for something like Friday’s breaking point happening could only go up. The Cowboys knew this. Everyone knew this. It happened anyway, and of all the cats that can’t be put back in a box with spin or attempted good PR, this might as well be a full blown tiger on the loose. Or just maybe, a lion on the loose if the Cowboys truly can’t redeem themselves and make their star pass rusher happy again."
Players struggling in training camp
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at four players who have been struggling to make an impression through the first two weeks of training camp, including Jalen Tolbert, who faces fierce competition at wide receiver.
"But what goes up, must come down or push others in the opposite direction. Injuries, better play from players at the same position, or simply underperforming, has several player's stocks dropping. This doesn't necessarily mean folks are losing their jobs or being cut from the 53-man roster, but this group of players is not performing as well as some might have hoped."
