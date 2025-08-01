Cowboys Country

3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours

If the reports are true regarding Micah Parsons' frustrations with the Dallas Cowboys' front office, then a trade could be in the best interest of both sides.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys front office is no stranger to doing their best at fumbling contract negotiations. This summer, it has been all about getting a deal done with Micah Parsons.

However, recent reports have revealed that the relationship between Parsons and the front office is strained. The reports even indicate that Parsons could demand a trade.

MORE: Micah Parsons mulling 'trade request' or 'severing relationship' with Cowboys per report

If the conversation goes down that road, here are three potential teams that could reach out for the services of Parsons.

3. Atlanta Falcons

Detailed view of the Atlanta Falcons helmet against the New Orleans Saints.
Detailed view of the Atlanta Falcons helmet against the New Orleans Saints. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons ranked near the bottom of the league in total sacks last season. This team has the talent to make a postseason run, and adding a dominant rusher like Parsons could be the perfect recipe for success.

MORE: Micah Parsons projected trade price would be massive haul for Cowboys

2. Las Vegas Raiders

A general view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets against the Kansas City Chiefs.
A general view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Another team that did not have a lot of success finding the quarterback last season was the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are beginning a new era under Pete Carroll, and what better way for the coach who led the "Legion of Boom" to shift the culture than by acquiring Parsons.

1. Detroit Lions

Helmet of Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates.
Helmet of Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions were one of the best teams in the league during the 2024 season. However, injuries would cost the team when it counted.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Stephen Jones gets blunt on Micah Parsons' agent

Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is back after breaking his leg last season, but if the team added Parsons to the roster in a trade, it would mean they are in win-now mode, which they really already are in.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 8

Cowboys injury report at halfway point of 2025 training camp in Oxnard

Dak Prescott utilizes every offensive weapon in impressive Day 8 practice

Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space entering 2025 NFL preseason

Brian Schottenheimer doesn't care to hurt feelings, only championships

Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News