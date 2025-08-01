3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
The Dallas Cowboys front office is no stranger to doing their best at fumbling contract negotiations. This summer, it has been all about getting a deal done with Micah Parsons.
However, recent reports have revealed that the relationship between Parsons and the front office is strained. The reports even indicate that Parsons could demand a trade.
MORE: Micah Parsons mulling 'trade request' or 'severing relationship' with Cowboys per report
If the conversation goes down that road, here are three potential teams that could reach out for the services of Parsons.
3. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons ranked near the bottom of the league in total sacks last season. This team has the talent to make a postseason run, and adding a dominant rusher like Parsons could be the perfect recipe for success.
MORE: Micah Parsons projected trade price would be massive haul for Cowboys
2. Las Vegas Raiders
Another team that did not have a lot of success finding the quarterback last season was the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders are beginning a new era under Pete Carroll, and what better way for the coach who led the "Legion of Boom" to shift the culture than by acquiring Parsons.
1. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions were one of the best teams in the league during the 2024 season. However, injuries would cost the team when it counted.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Stephen Jones gets blunt on Micah Parsons' agent
Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is back after breaking his leg last season, but if the team added Parsons to the roster in a trade, it would mean they are in win-now mode, which they really already are in.
