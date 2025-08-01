Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR
The Dallas Cowboys are one week away from their first preseason game of the year.
On Saturday, August 9, they will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The two teams will have joint practices prior to that game, which often tells coaches more than any preseason game.
MORE: Cowboys injury report at halfway point of 2025 training camp in Oxnard
Those practices and the exhibition games all lead up to the selection of the 53-man roster.
While it will be anything but final, here's a look at how the Cowboys' initial roster could look to start the regular season.
Quarterback (2):
- Dak Prescott
- Joe Milton III
Running Back (5):
- Javonte Williams
- Jaydon Blue
- Deuce Vaughn
- Phil Mafah
- Hunter Luepke
Wide Receiver (6):
- CeeDee Lamb
- George Pickens
- Jalen Tolbert
- KaVontae Turpin
- Jonathan Mingo
- Traeshon Holden
MORE: Dynamic Cowboys UDFA makes mark on WR competition with spectacular TD
Tight End (3):
- Jake Ferguson
- Luke Schoonmaker
- Brevyn Spann-Ford
Offensive Line (10):
- Tyler Guyton
- Tyler Smith
- Cooper Beebe
- Tyler Booker
- Terence Steele
- Asim Richards
- Nate Thomas
- Brock Hoffman
- T.J. Bass
- Saahdiq Charles
Rob Jones (PUP)
MORE: Cowboys kicking tires on former star OT, familiar face amid injury woes
Offensive Summary
Miles Sanders had a hot hand early, but he still misses the cut as rookie Phil Mafah edges him out. Javonte Williams is the starter, but don't be surprised to see Jaydon Blue force his way onto the field often.
Wide receiver has some tough cuts, but rookie Traeshon Holden is the sixth player kept, while Ryan Flournoy is let go. That's not an easy choice, but unless Holden stops making plays, it will be impossible to risk him on waivers.
The offensive line will likely have Nate Thomas starting at left tackle to start the season, but Tyler Guyton will be back soon. The Cowboys go deep with 10 players there since injuries are already a major concern.
Defensive Line (9):
- Micah Parsons
- Osa Odighizuwa
- Solomon Thomas
- Dante Fowler Jr.
- Donovan Ezeiruaku
- Marshawn Kneeland
- Sam Williams
- Mazi Smith
- Jay Toia
MORE: Surprising Cowboys rookie snatching first-team reps from ex first-rounder
Linebacker (5):
- Kenneth Murray
- Marist Liufau
- Jack Sanborn
- Damone Clark
- Justin Barron
DeMarvion Overshown (PUP)
Cornerback (5):
- DaRon Bland
- Kaiir Elam
- Andrew Booth
- Troy Pride Jr.
- Christian Matthew
Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel Jr., Josh Butler, Caelen Carson (PUP)
Safety (5):
- Malik Hooker
- Juanyeh Thomas
- Israel Mukuamu
- Markquese Bell
- Zion Childress
Specialists (3):
- Brandon Aubrey
- Bryan Anger
- Trent Sieg
Defensive Summary
The cornerback spot is an interesting one since four players are still injured. Trevon Diggs, Caelen Carson, and Josh Butler could all be back early in the season, but until that's confirmed, the Cowboys will have to lean on depth pieces with them on the PUP. Shavon Revel Jr. is also on the PUP, but is likely to be out longer than the rest.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer doesn't care to hurt feelings, only championships
One note, C.J. Goodwin is released during the final cuts, but as a vested veteran, he can sign to the practice squad and be activated for game days.
At linebacker, undrafted free agent Justin Barron makes it over Shemar James while fellow UDFA Zion Childress is kept at safety.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 7
CeeDee Lamb shows why he is Option A for Cowboys in dominant practice
Cowboys rookie on roster bubble kicked out of practice for fighting
Cowboys rookie RB 'figuring it out,' impressing Brian Schottenheimer in camp
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc