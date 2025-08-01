Cowboys Country

Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR

Running back and wide receiver were the issues for the Dallas Cowboys to start the offseason; now they have to make some tough cuts at those spots in this 53-man roster prediction.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys players huddle at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys players huddle at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are one week away from their first preseason game of the year.

On Saturday, August 9, they will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The two teams will have joint practices prior to that game, which often tells coaches more than any preseason game.

Those practices and the exhibition games all lead up to the selection of the 53-man roster.

While it will be anything but final, here's a look at how the Cowboys' initial roster could look to start the regular season.

Quarterback (2):

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Dak Prescott
  • Joe Milton III

Running Back (5):

  • Javonte Williams
  • Jaydon Blue
  • Deuce Vaughn
  • Phil Mafah
  • Hunter Luepke

Wide Receiver (6):

  • CeeDee Lamb
  • George Pickens
  • Jalen Tolbert
  • KaVontae Turpin
  • Jonathan Mingo
  • Traeshon Holden

Tight End (3):

Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells (left) and tight end Jake Ferguson at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells (left) and tight end Jake Ferguson at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Jake Ferguson
  • Luke Schoonmaker
  • Brevyn Spann-Ford

Offensive Line (10):

  • Tyler Guyton
  • Tyler Smith
  • Cooper Beebe
  • Tyler Booker
  • Terence Steele
  • Asim Richards
  • Nate Thomas
  • Brock Hoffman
  • T.J. Bass
  • Saahdiq Charles

Rob Jones (PUP)

Offensive Summary

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott hands the ball off to RB Javonte Williams during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott hands the ball off to RB Javonte Williams during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miles Sanders had a hot hand early, but he still misses the cut as rookie Phil Mafah edges him out. Javonte Williams is the starter, but don't be surprised to see Jaydon Blue force his way onto the field often.

Wide receiver has some tough cuts, but rookie Traeshon Holden is the sixth player kept, while Ryan Flournoy is let go. That's not an easy choice, but unless Holden stops making plays, it will be impossible to risk him on waivers.

The offensive line will likely have Nate Thomas starting at left tackle to start the season, but Tyler Guyton will be back soon. The Cowboys go deep with 10 players there since injuries are already a major concern.

Defensive Line (9):

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Micah Parsons
  • Osa Odighizuwa
  • Solomon Thomas
  • Dante Fowler Jr.
  • Donovan Ezeiruaku
  • Marshawn Kneeland
  • Sam Williams
  • Mazi Smith
  • Jay Toia

Linebacker (5):

  • Kenneth Murray
  • Marist Liufau
  • Jack Sanborn
  • Damone Clark
  • Justin Barron

DeMarvion Overshown (PUP)

Cornerback (5):

Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs during the game against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs during the game against the Washington Commanders / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
  • DaRon Bland
  • Kaiir Elam
  • Andrew Booth
  • Troy Pride Jr.
  • Christian Matthew

Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel Jr., Josh Butler, Caelen Carson (PUP)

Safety (5):

  • Malik Hooker
  • Juanyeh Thomas
  • Israel Mukuamu
  • Markquese Bell
  • Zion Childress

Specialists (3):

  • Brandon Aubrey
  • Bryan Anger
  • Trent Sieg

Defensive Summary

Dallas Cowboys LB Justin Barron goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys LB Justin Barron goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The cornerback spot is an interesting one since four players are still injured. Trevon Diggs, Caelen Carson, and Josh Butler could all be back early in the season, but until that's confirmed, the Cowboys will have to lean on depth pieces with them on the PUP. Shavon Revel Jr. is also on the PUP, but is likely to be out longer than the rest.

One note, C.J. Goodwin is released during the final cuts, but as a vested veteran, he can sign to the practice squad and be activated for game days.

At linebacker, undrafted free agent Justin Barron makes it over Shemar James while fellow UDFA Zion Childress is kept at safety.

Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
