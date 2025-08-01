Cowboys legend strongly backs Micah Parsons' stunning trade request
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones played games with pass rusher Micah Parsons, and got burned.
The fifth-year superstar grew tired of the games being played by Jerry and his son Stephen Jones, and formally requested a trade on Friday. Dallas says they have no plans to trade Parsons, but they'll have a lot of work to do to repair the relationship.
Parsons made it clear in a lengthy statement that he was hurt by the Jones family, and the way they portrayed him.
Parsons decided he wasn't going to stand for that and has put them on notice. For that, one Dallas legend is thanking Parsons.
Dez Bryant posted a video on X telling Parsons that he respects what he's doing, while saying he and his generation failed "due to lack of knowledge," while adding this is "bigger than the game of football."
"Hey Micah. What you're doing, the message that you're sending, the business that you're standing on, is extremely major brother. You know, the guys like myself, guys who came before you, we failed. You know, we failed tremendously on standing our ground, due to the lack of knowledge."
"Do I want to see you with the star on your helmet? Yes I do. You know, I pray that Jerry and them do what's right. Pay you what you deserve. You're an incredible talent, you are a superstar, you're worth every penny that you're asking for."
Bryant spent eight years with the Cowboys and has always maintained a friendly relationship with Jones. Despite this, he knows the tension can be real.
In 2015, Bryant was hit with franchise tag after months of contract negotiations went nowhere. He eventually signed a five-year, $70 million extension but had to threaten to sit out to get Jones' attention.
Fans should agree with Bryant that Parsons is doing the right thing. Neither of the Joneses will change their negotiation tactics until they're forced to. Parsons is the one who could be forcing that change.
