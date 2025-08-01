Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
The Dallas Cowboys are in the NFL headlines to kick off August for all of the wrong reasons. While the team had the day off from practice at training camp in Oxnard, superstar defender Micah Parsons made some major waves by going public with his trade request.
Parsons ripped the Cowboys organization and announced that he "no longer wants to play" for the Cowboys.
Immediately after the news went public, the oddsmakers were hard at work determining where Parsons could land next. Hence, the "next team odds" were released.
MORE: NFC East exec mocks Jerry Jones, Cowboys in private text over Micah Parsons debacle
No one seems to believe that the Cowboys will trade Parsons, he is still after contract after all, so they are the heavy favorites to retain him. However, if he is ultimately moved, there are some interesting teams that made the list.
Where will Parsons suit up next?
A look at the next team odds for the superstar edge rusher can be seen below, via DraftKings Sportsbook as of August 1.
MORE: Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle
Micah Parsons next team odds
Cowboys: -300
Eagles: +1000
Patriots: +1000
Chargers: +1500
Cardinals: +1600
49ers: +1600
Rams: +1800
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE: Latest news on Micah Parsons' contract extension shows petty reason for hold-up
As you can see, no one believes Parsons is going anywhere. But, on the off chance that he does, Jerry Jones would not be trading his generational player within the division.
Jerry Jones has done a lot of questionable things during his time leading the Cowboys, but that would be crazy even for someone as diabolical as the Cowboys owner.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 8
Cowboys injury report at halfway point of 2025 training camp in Oxnard
Dak Prescott utilizes every offensive weapon in impressive Day 8 practice
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space entering 2025 NFL preseason
Brian Schottenheimer doesn't care to hurt feelings, only championships
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc