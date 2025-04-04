'Collision-based' NFL Draft RB prospect has official visit with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have made it no secret that the team will be looking to add a running back to the team during the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys lost their leading rusher for the second straight season in free agency, as Rico Dowdle took his talents to the Carolina Panthers.
RELATED: Did Cowboys spoil first-round plans by rolling out red carpet for top prospect?
Many fans continue to make the dream mock draft selection by choosing Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. However, a former Ohio State star running back had his official visit with the franchise.
Former Buckeyes star Quinshon Judkins posted a photo with Jerry Jones on his Instagram story after his official draft visit.
Judkins spent this past season with the Buckeyes, and before that, spent two seasons with Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.
During the Buckeyes' 2024 national championship run, Judkins kept the pace for the rest of his career, rushing for over 1,000 yards for the third time and rushing for 14 touchdowns.
The national champion running back finished his college career with 3.785 rushing yards and 45 rushing touchdowns. In his two seasons with Ole Miss, Judkins led the SEC in rushing touchdowns.
Jeanty may be the dream selection, but Judkins would be an excellent pick as well. The Cowboys could be in a great place if both backs are still on the board when they are on the clock.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys pick 2 franchise-changing offensive playmakers in new NFL mock draft
Consensus NFL mock draft has Cowboys landing big-play wide receiver
NFL analyst explains why Cowboys drafting Ashton Jeanty would be major mistake
Cowboys once again linked to Super Bowl champ, former NFL receiving leader
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary