Cowboys pick 2 franchise-changing offensive playmakers in new NFL mock draft
Dallas Cowboys fans are hoping for the team to make a big splash during the 2025 NFL Draft, with several needs on the offensive side of the ball.
With running back and wide receiver listed among the team's biggest needs, the team has an opportunity to add an exciting playmaker who can energize the fanbase and open up the offense.
Common names linked to Dallas have been Ashton Jeanty, who will likely be off of the board before the No. 12 overall pick, wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Luther Burder III, and running backs Omarion Hampton and TreVeyon Henderson.
In a new NFL mock draft from ESPN's FIeld Yates, the Cowboys land two of those players.
The mock starts off with Dallas using the No.12 overall pick on Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
" At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, he is a nightmare assignment for a cornerback in man-to-man coverage," Yates wrote. "Plus, he has outstanding ball skills and a catch radius that makes quarterbacks want to target him in the red zone. Over the past two seasons, McMillan compiled 2,721 yards.
"He'd give Dak Prescott the second top-end receiver that Dallas has long been seeking opposite CeeDee Lamb."
This season, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. It is the second consecutive year for McMillan to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.
In the second round, Yates has the Cowboys selecting Ohio State star running back TreVeyon Henderson.
"The Cowboys have frequently been linked to running backs early in the draft, and Henderson is an electric playmaker as both a runner and receiver. Dallas averaged 4.0 yards per carry last season and replaced Rico Dowdle with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders," Yates noted.
"Henderson has the open-field speed to make an instant impact on the ground."
This season, Henderson rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 27 catches for 284 yards and another score.
If the Cowboys could pull off a McMillan and Henderson haul, it would be a dream scenario.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
