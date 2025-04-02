Cowboys Country

Cowboys once again linked to Super Bowl champ, former NFL receiving leader

The Dallas Cowboys could look to trade for one of the NFL's greatest stars at a major position of need.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill warms up before the game against the Houston Texans.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill warms up before the game against the Houston Texans. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to big moves, and they could look to make another this offseason.

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin suggests that the Cowboys could be a potential landing spot for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill if he were to request a trade.

"The Cowboys used to be addicted to the 'splash move,' but they've been stagnant as of late," Benjamin writes.

"Acquiring Hill would be the kind of blockbuster that vaults them back into the limelight, for better or worse. Hill is aging, but Dallas needs a proven running mate for CeeDee Lamb, as evidenced by the club's pursuit of Cooper Kupp. And they've still got more than $30 million in 2025 salary cap space."

Cleveland Browns cornerback Cameron Mitchell tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Cleveland Browns cornerback Cameron Mitchell tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The move would give the Cowboys another star to play alongside Lamb, giving Dallas arguably the best pair of receivers in the NFL.

A trade of this magnitude is unlikely, especially considering the fact that the Cowboys are still looking to extend linebacker Micah Parsons. If the Cowboys want to do that, they have to pay up for him, so throwing Hill's contract into the mix as well would be difficult.

Hill has been in and out of trade rumors this offseason with the Dolphins, teasing a potential move both right after the regular season ended and on social media in recent weeks, but if a move were to be made, don't expect the Cowboys to be on the other end.

If the Cowboys were to look for another receiver, they would likely go through the NFL Draft later this month to find him.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a reception as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a reception as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

